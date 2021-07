In essence, the 9mm carbine is not exactly new. On the one hand, pistol caliber carbines call back to the frontier days when one's revolver and lever action could accept the same shells. And just as revolvers gave way to semi-automatics, so carbines have changed in form and in some case, function. On the other hand, they have evolved through a continual strain of iconic firearms such as the MP 40, MP5, and beyond. From competitive shooting, to years of use across conflicts and crises, and firmly planted as a home defense tool, these firearms share the benefits of being both old and new again.