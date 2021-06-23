Milwaukee Bucks: Crucial keys to victory vs. the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1

Following a pair of thrilling second round matchups, the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks are set to square off tonight in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The first two games in this series will tip-off at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee as the Bucks hold homecourt advantage in their favor. Setting the tone on their home floor from the jump will be crucial in this series and the Bucks have a shot to assert themselves tonight. Although they are the betting favorites in this series for many, this Atlanta team is not to be overlooked in the slightest regard.