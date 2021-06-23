Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

10 Animals You Can’t Own As Pets In Michigan

By Wally Londo
Posted by 
94.9 WMMQ
94.9 WMMQ
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Animal lovers in most cases are people who enjoy the company of domestic dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, turtles, monkeys, gerbils and snakes and many other breeds that are usual household pets here in Michigan. To experience some of the more exotic breeds a visit to the Potter Park Zoo will usually scratch that itch. But then there are folks who are into exotic pets, in most cases, these are people that work with them professionally at zoos and other venues that show or breed these animals. Different states have different laws concerning these animals.

wmmq.com
Community Policy
94.9 WMMQ

94.9 WMMQ

Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Animals#Exotic Pet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
guideposts.org

Grieving a Pet: How an Animal Chaplain Can Help You Heal

The loss of his beloved cat five years ago left Kaleel Sakakeeny reeling. “When Kyro passed away, my world fell apart,” he says. He stumbled through each day, enveloped in grief. Kaleel sought professional help, but most psychologists, he discovered, don’t specialize in dealing with grief related to losing an animal companion. His search led him to the animal chaplain training program—launched by Rev. Dr. Sandra Passmore Byland in 2003—at Emerson Theological Institute, headquartered in Oakhurst, California. “I realized that my broken heart was not a mental health issue, but a spiritual one,” says Kaleel, who wanted to not only heal from his own loss but also help others do the same. He is now an ordained and certified animal chaplain and pet bereavement counselor.
Michigan StatePosted by
Only In Michigan

Animal Lovers Of All Ages Will Have A Blast At Timber Creek Petting Farm In Michigan

If you love visiting with animals, you’ve likely explored some of Michigan’s most famous zoos and farms. From Binder Park to the Detroit Zoo, there’s no shortage of fun to be had for animal enthusiasts in the Great Lakes State. One underrated destination, though, offers a more up-close and hands-on experience for those who adore […] The post Animal Lovers Of All Ages Will Have A Blast At Timber Creek Petting Farm In Michigan appeared first on Only In Your State.
Texas StatePosted by
Power 95.9

Exotic Animals You Can Legally Own In Texas [List]

I've noticed a lot of people on TikTok have various types monkeys as pets. Not at all that I want one for myself, but it peaked my curiosity as to what pets are legal to own in the state of Texas. First of all, there are a few things to consider before owning an exotic animal or any animal taken from its natural habitat.
Animalskatzenworld.co.uk

Microchipping to be Compulsory for Cats in the UK

This post first appeared on iCatCare here. In may 2021 the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) has announced that microchipping will be compulsory for cats in the United Kingdom as part of an Action Plan for Animal Welfare. The plan includes legislation to protect farm animals, pets,...
Oakland, CAPosted by
WGAU

Oakland Zoo begins experimental COVID-19 vaccine program on its wildlife

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Oakland Zoo has begun a vaccination program to inoculate their highest risk animals from COVID-19 with an experimental vaccine that has been authorized by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Oakland Zoo received their first shipment of the experimental vaccine developed by veterinary pharmaceutical...
WTOP

Pets and fireworks: How to keep your animals calm and safe on July 4

We may find fireworks beautiful and festive, but they explode like magnified gunfire in the exquisitely sensitive ears of many of our pets. Measuring between 150 and 175 decibels, fireworks are louder than many planes at takeoff (about 140 decibels). Decibels measure the loudness of a sound while hertz measure the frequency of a sound.
Pet ServicesPosted by
People

Pet Owners Say Their Dogs Can't 'Shred or Chew Apart' This Heavy-Duty Chew Toy

Most dogs will agree that playtime is arguably the most important time of the day. But when your pup is an aggressive chewer, finding a toy that can withstand their relentless tugs and chomps isn't an easy feat. Thankfully, there are products like the Feeko Dog Chew Toy that can help. In fact, this rubber chew toy is so strong, hundreds of pet owners are calling it ″indestructible.″
ecowatch.com

Cruel, Fake Animal Rescue Videos Still Prevelant on YouTube, Report Finds

The international animal welfare non-profit, World Animal Protection, launched a new investigation highlighting the rise of staged animal 'rescue' videos on YouTube. Since 2005, YouTube has grown exponentially. Each minute, 500 hours of video are uploaded to the platform, according to National Geographic. With the sheer amount of content, it takes 10,000 people and machine learning to moderate the site.
PetsUSA Today

How to keep pets safe in the heat, according to a vet

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. As a hot-weather lover, I revel in—rather than rue—the days when temps hit 80-plus. The first sign for me that I should turn on the AC: my Caribbean-born pup glues himself spread-eagle to the cool tile of the bathroom floor.
richardsontoday.com

Animal Shelter Pet of the Week

Come be Sandi’s new family. Sandi is a 1-year-old spayed female domestic short hair that is fully vaccinated and microchipped. She has been an outside cat for most of her life. She came into the shelter as a trapped cat with some kittens in early June. She likes to receive head scratches and pets. She can be a little shy so take it slow with her. This little sweetheart is looking for her “person” to give her love and spend time in a forever home with. If you are interested in adopting Sandi, make an appointment to see her by clicking this link.
Michigan Statedeadlinedetroit.com

'I Can’t Overstate How Many Eyes are on Michigan' for Gerrymandering Fix

In 2018, Michigan voters approved a proposal to establish a commission to fix the bias and imbalance created by gerrymandering in voting districts across the state. Last week, the 13-member commission heard citizens' views in Port Huron. Some political observers think the commission, the Michigan Independent Citizens Redstricting Commission, could...
Petstheclevelandamerican.com

Cat Breeds – An Overall Guide For Pet Owners on Looking After Them

According to the Cat Fanciers’ Association, there are over 40 different recognized pedigreed cat breeds in the world. Other similar societies recognise upto 70 and more. The ones that are not recognised are the “hybrid” versions of most other pure breed felines. If they are a cross between two breeds such as the “Bambine” for instance, which is a mix of the Sphynx and the Munchkin, then it not considered in the list.
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

YARD AND GARDEN: Who said you can't eat flowers?

Master Gardener Juanita Sherwood shares her thoughts on edible flowers this week. There are three basic kinds of gardeners: those who grow vegetables only, those who grow flowers only, and those who grow both vegetables and flowers. Several people in our Master Gardener group used to not grow flowers, but...
hackaday.com

You Can’t Put The Toothpaste Back In The Tube, But It Used To Be Easier

After five years of research, Colgate-Palmolive recently revealed Australia’s first recyclable toothpaste tube. Why is this exciting? They are eager to share the design with the rest of the toothpaste manufacturers and other tube-related industries in an effort to reduce the volume of plastic that ends up in landfills. It may not be as life-saving as seat belts or the Polio vaccine, but the move does bring Volvo and OG mega open-sourcer Jonas Salk to mind.