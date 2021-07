When it comes to the Chicago Bears, fans do not seem to have much faith in the historic franchise these days. That was at least until this offseason when Ryan Pace traded up for both Justin Fields (first round) and Teven Jenkins (second round). Many, including myself, had a first-round grade on Jenkins. It seems as though the Bears did too or I doubt they make a second trade to move up after jumping from 20th overall to 11th overall for Fields.