Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Post-traumatic Stress and Migraine Disorders Share Genetic Risk Factors

Genetic Engineering News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePost-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and migraine often co-occur, but researchers know relatively little about how or why this happens. Now, researchers from Australia along with colleagues from the United States published a new study (“Using Monozygotic Twins to Dissect Common Genes in Posttraumatic Stress Disorder and Migraine”) that reportedly is the first to investigate if the conditions have a common genetic basis.

www.genengnews.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migraine#Dna#Cpgs#Ampk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
PTSD
Related
Mental HealthNeuroscience News

Potential Pathways to Treating Alcohol Use Disorder and Depression Identified

Summary: Blocking hippocampal STAT3 in those with alcohol use disorder may alleviate symptoms of depression associated with withdrawal. A discovery from researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago may lead to new treatments for individuals who suffer from alcohol use disorder and depression. The study, “Transcriptomics identifies STAT3 as a...
Mental Healthgreenmedinfo.com

Military-related posttraumatic stress disorder and mindfulness meditation.

Military-related posttraumatic stress disorder and mindfulness meditation: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Lu-Na Sun, Jing-Wen Gu, Li-Jun Huang, Zhi-Lei Shang, Yao-Guang Zhou, Li-Li Wu, Yan-Pu Jia, Nian-Qi Liu, Wei-Zhi Liu. Article Affiliation:. Lu-Na Sun. Abstract:. PURPOSE: Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a significant global mental health concern, especially in the...
Mental HealthNews-Medical.net

Depression in youth may be a possible risk factor for future diseases and impairment

Depression in youth, between the ages of 10 and 24 years, is both a leading cause of stress and a possible risk factor for future diseases and impairment. Now, a study in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (JAACAP), published by Elsevier, confirms that depression in childhood or adolescence is associated with higher levels of adult anxiety and substance use disorders, worse health and social functioning, less financial and educational achievement, and increased criminality.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Twin Study Reveals Common Genetic Risk Factors for PTSD and Migraine

While scientists have known that PTSD and migraine often co-occur, no one had studied this link before now. A new study by the open access publisher Frontiers on identical twins investigates the genetic basis for both migraine and PTSD. It reveals epigenetic changes that are shared by PTSD and migraine, suggesting that similar environmental risk factors are at play in both conditions. The findings could help researchers to develop new treatments.
Healthstudyfinds.org

Twin genes reveal link between PTSD and migraines

BRISBANE, Australia — People dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, often experience migraine headaches too. While these two conditions frequently happen together, researchers say no one has looked for a connection between them — until now. A new study finds that both PTSD and migraines result from changes in the same genes in a patient’s DNA.
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Study Probes Association Between Migraine, Mild Traumatic Brain Injury

Research presented at the American Headache Society's 63rd Annual Scientific Meeting outlines the association between migraine and history of mild traumatic brain injury. A history of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) is associated with disability and severity of migraine, according to study results presented at the American Headache Society's 63rd Annual Scientific Meeting, which took place June 3-6, 2021.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Preventable Risk Factors Widespread in Patients Undergoing Angioplasty

Last Updated: June 23, 2021. Smoking and obesity associated with significantly earlier age of presentation. WEDNESDAY, June 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Modifiable risk factors remain widely prevalent among patients undergoing their first percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), according to a study published online June 9 in PLOS ONE. Zoya Gurm,...
Women's Healthdoctorslounge.com

Migraine Ups Risk of Obstetric Complications

Authors recommend pregnant women with migraine be treated with high-risk pregnancy protocols. MONDAY, June 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Pregnant women with migraine are at increased risk of having obstetric and medical complications compared to women without migraine, according to a study presented at the annual Congress of the European Academy of Neurology, held from June 19 to 20.
Diseases & TreatmentsPsychiatric Times

Are Migraines and PTSD Linked?

Genes may hold the answer to the puzzling comorbidity of migraines and posttraumatic stress disorder. A new study in Frontiers in Neuroscience investigated the genetic basis for both migraine and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) by examining identical twins.1 Researchers discovered there are common genes and pathways shared by PTSD and migraine, which may suggest they share some risk factors, thus in part explaining the comorbidity of the 2 conditions.
ScienceScience Daily

Newly discovered genetic variants in a single gene cause neurodevelopmental disorder

Mayo Clinic researchers have discovered that genetic variants in a neuro-associated gene called SPTBN1 are responsible for causing a neurodevelopmental disorder. The study, published in Nature Genetics, is a first step in finding a potential therapeutic strategy for this disorder, and it increases the number of genes known to be associated with conditions that affect how the brain functions.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Measuring continuous traumatic stress impact

Researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) have developed the first methodology to assess symptoms associated with continuous exposure to traumatic stress from rocket attacks and other security threats, which are not currently measured by diagnostic criteria. Published in the journal PLOS ONE, the study identified three distinct factors:...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
ScienceAlert

Chronic Stress Could Be a Factor Behind Alzheimer's Disease, Scientists Say

Part of the problem in finding a cure for Alzheimer's disease is there's still so much about the disease that we don't fully understand – including exactly how and why it gets started in the brain. Now a new study suggests chronic stress might play an important role in the process. The research focuses on the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis (HPA axis), a pathway that links two parts of the brain with glands located just above the kidneys. The HPA axis controls a variety of biological processes and helps manage our reaction to stress. In a review of previous studies, researchers explore how chronic stress is...
Women's HealthMedscape News

Women With Migraine 'High-Risk' Patients During Pregnancy

Pregnant women with migraine are at increased risk for more obstetric and postpartum complications and should be considered "high risk," new research suggests. Although pregnancy is generally considered a "safe period" for women with migraine, "we actually found they have more diabetes, more hypertension, more blood clots, more complications during their delivery, and more postpartum complications," study investigator Nirit Lev, MD, PhD, head, Department of Neurology, Meir Medical Center, Kfar Saba Sackler Faculty of Medicine, Tel Aviv University, Tel Aviv, Israel, told Medscape Medical News.
HealthMedical News Today

Medical myths: 11 migraine misunderstandings

Migraine is a common condition, affecting more than 37 million people in the United States and up to 148 million worldwide. And some evidence suggests that migraine prevalence might be increasing globally. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), migraine is around. Often, the primary migraine symptom is a moderate...
Women's Healthdoctorslounge.com

Gestational Diabetes May Increase Risk for Fetal Hypoxia

FRIDAY, July 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Maternal gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) may increase the risk for fetal hypoxia, according to a study published online June 21 in Acta Diabetologica. Mikko Tarvonen, from the University of Helsinki in Finland, and colleagues examined whether there is an association between ZigZag pattern...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Genetic risks for nicotine dependence span a range of traits and diseases

Some people casually smoke cigarettes for a while and then stop without a problem, while others develop long-term, several packs-per-day habits. A complex mix of environmental, behavioral and genetic factors appear to raise this risk for nicotine dependence. Studies of groups of twins suggest that 40 to 70 percent of...