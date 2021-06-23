Post-traumatic Stress and Migraine Disorders Share Genetic Risk Factors
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and migraine often co-occur, but researchers know relatively little about how or why this happens. Now, researchers from Australia along with colleagues from the United States published a new study (“Using Monozygotic Twins to Dissect Common Genes in Posttraumatic Stress Disorder and Migraine”) that reportedly is the first to investigate if the conditions have a common genetic basis.www.genengnews.com