'Podcasting has given me a voice': Student podcasts celebrated with Speak Up Whitfield

"I think I passed out walking up there," seventh-grader Rachel Edwards said moments after she accepted the first-place award for the inaugural Speak Up Whitfield podcast competition recently at the Creative Arts Guild.

"I didn't even think we'd place top 10," but taking the top spot meant "the podcast did what we wanted it to do," said her partner on the "We're All Deaf" podcast, Dalton Middle School classmate Charles Chappelle. "All five judges must have listened to it and took from it what we wanted them to take from it."

Following the rancorous 2020 elections, Chappelle and Edwards observed that all too often, "we listen, but we don't really hear," Edwards said. "I mean, I 'listen,' but do I really, or am I just waiting to talk?"

"I'm really outspoken myself, so I find it hard to listen sometimes," she added. This podcast "was a good learning experience for me, and maybe it can help others."

"Everybody has opinions, but we don't sit down and listen," Chappelle said. "It's all arguments."

However, "if you do really listen, sometimes you see that you've been wrong the whole time," Edwards said. This was "eye-opening for me."

'The thread that connects us'

"Stories are the thread that connects us as human beings, (and) your story can change the world," said Shannon Chatmon, host of the "U talk, I'll listen" podcast. "Even if we disagree, hearing other stories can create empathy and understanding."

More than 100 students from Dalton Middle School as well as Whitfield County Schools' Eastbrook Middle School, North Whitfield Middle School and Westside Middle School produced 42 podcasts that made the final round of Speak Up Whitfield. Based on the average score for all those involved from the judges — Lynsey Bethel, president of the Dalton Education Foundation; Amanda Brown, executive director of the Creative Arts Guild; Curtis Callaway, communications director for Shaw Industries; Shaka Cobb, a parent of a student in Dalton Public Schools who has journalism experience; and Will Davis, an instructor at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where he directs the PodLab — Dalton Middle School won first prize for schools, followed by North Whitfield and Westside.

"I literally was brought to tears, moved emotionally, and completely challenged by some of the questions posed" in student podcasts she listened to, Brown said. "It's really an inspirational project, and I'm excited about the years ahead."

For 2021-22, high school students will be invited to join Speak Up Whitfield, said Ellis Stephens, an eighth-grader at Dalton Middle School who finished in eighth place this year with his podcast that examined "The Perfect Age." Speak Up Whitfield is "all about building bridges, (so) get involved, (and) keep sharing your stories."

"Next year, we'll provide more free training to educators and recruit more schools," said Julia Cagle, Dalton Middle School's media specialist. "We've been blown away by the stories and talents of these students."

It's "amazing to me, and we have some exciting things happening in our community schools, but Speak Up Whitfield is at the top of the list, in my opinion," said Missie McKinney, principal of Dalton Junior High School, which will be the hub of student podcasting when it opens for students in grades eight and nine for the 2021-22 academic year. "I really think this is going to blow up in our schools and community."

"For many of us, podcasts are a new way to tell our stories, (and) an opportunity we can't miss," said Stephens, who made the 2020 National Public Radio Top 10 in the Student Podcasting Challenge, then made the top 12 in that competition this year. "It takes a lot of guts to tell our stories, because most of us are nervous about how we're perceived, (but) we're thankful for the platform to be open and honest."

'It might matter to other people, too'

Andrea Najera, whose podcast "Through My Eyes" earned seventh place this year, was more interested in her school's journalism class than the podcasting element of the course, until one night "I had a dream," said the sixth-grader at Dalton Middle School. She realized that if she focused on a topic dear to her, the perils of judging based only on appearances, "it might matter to other people, too."

"With podcasts, you don't just learn more about yourself, but about others, (through) deep, personal conversations," Najera said. "Shy" had generally been the adjective most associated with Najera previously, but "podcasting has given me a voice, (since) I finally really felt I could express myself (and) be whomever I wanted to be."

Last year was the first for student podcasts at Dalton Middle School, the brainchild of journalism teacher Amanda Triplett, and the success Stephens experienced provided "momentum" for the program to expand, Triplett said. "We know the power of podcasting: authentic learning."

During the 30-plus years he spent as a Dalton Public Schools educator, Marcus Starling discovered "you have to reach every student in a classroom," and podcasts are "a new, creative way" not only to connect with students, but for students to connect with one another and the world, said the Dalton Public Schools alumnus. Storytelling "is a shared event, reflecting social values, teaching lessons (and) revealing ideas, themes and beliefs."

Andrea Marsh, a seventh-grader at Dalton Middle School, finished in second place with her "My Melanin" podcast. Like Stephens, she also landed in NPR's top 12 for middle school podcasts for her effort, which examined being a Black girl in America today.

Dalton Middle School eighth-grader Elyanna Quintero took the bronze medal in Speak Up Whitfield for her "No School Left Behind" podcast, while Marsh, Quintero and Najera also were part of the "That's Not My Name" podcast with Tasneem Issa, Thea Maret, Gaby Ruelas and Georgia Claire Sanders that shared fourth place with North Whitfield's Abigail Mullis' "Your Judgment Doesn't Go with Those Shoes" podcast.

Dalton Middle School eighth-graders Eva Ashcraft and Kinsley Stephens claimed fifth place with their "All Eyes on You" podcast, while a podcast on absentee fathers, "Where Are You, Daddy?" from Dalton Middle School eighth-graders Olivia Moore, Brooklyn Washington, Janiya Wilson and Yaminah Zablah, took sixth place; "Is Racism a Mental Illness" by Dalton Middle School's Sophie Hoy and Keely Nguyen finished ninth; and "Unmasked" from Dalton Middle School's Campbell Fox and Adi Wickes was tenth.

The "Where Are You, Daddy?" podcast also was named honorable mention in NPR's middle school podcast competition this year, as was a podcast on "Harmful Gender Norms" by Dalton Middle School's Itzel Carias and Stefanie Figueroa.

Moore, Washington, Wilson and Zablah were especially proud of their podcast's introduction, a phone message from a teen girl asking her father to call her back, noting she's called more than a dozen times without a response, Zablah said. "Our intro is so good, and we've worked so hard on this podcast."

A portion of that introduction, as well as samples of other student podcasts, including Stephens' examination of "The Perfect Age," and Chappelle and Edwards discussing the importance of listening, can be heard at https://tinyurl.com/4utvyvsw.

Because absentee fathers is such a wrenching topic, it was a challenge for the group members to "get people to open up and not be scared" during interviews, Wilson said. "It's personal stuff, but don't be scared," because, by sharing, "you might see we have the same connections."

"Flames," by Caroline Johnson and Kinsley Stephens, captured the "Creative Use of Script" award in Speak Up Whitfield; "Dress Code Discrimination," by Eastbrook's Luna Lopez, Kaley Marquez, Emily Vargas and Andrea Vazquez, took the "Best Topic Affecting Teens" award"; "Racism: The Age Old Pandemic" by Dalton Middle School's Kendrix London and Cesar Montelongo earned the "Best Current Topic" award; and "Rocket's Podcast: TikTok Movement," by Alex Croy and Madison Mohan, students from Westside Middle School, claimed the "Best Use of Original Sounds" award.

TikTok, a video sharing social networking service used to create brief (15-60 seconds) videos often focused on music, dance or comedy, is "seen as important by many people in the world, and it's made people very, very famous," Mohan explained this spring. "It can change lives."

Hearing others' perspective

Croy has learned the value of truly hearing the perspective of others through podcasts.

"Many people like to state their opinions, but if you open your eyes and ears you can take in new information that might change your point of view," he explained this spring. "I've learned that when someone says something I don't agree with I should try to see where they're coming from."

Mohan agrees.

"You experience every point of view, and you can make good decisions," she said. "It's very helpful."

Podcasts "can be any topic you want," Chappelle said. "There are no boundaries on what you can do with it."

The "only limit to what you can do with a podcast is your own imagination," said Starling, who played football at the University of Tennessee and was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs. Telling stories "is as basic to humans as eating, (and while) food is (used) to live, stories make life worth living."

"I love podcasts because you can do (them) wherever — like the car, or a journalism classroom — and they're not costly," Edwards said. "You don't have to be rich."

Najera "had a voice because I spoke up" via podcasting, she declared. "Will you?"