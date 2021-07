This week, Britney Spears was at last able to deliver her highly anticipated statement to Court, breaking her thirteen-year silence over her father’s conservatorship. Granted in 2008, the conservatorship gives James Spears total control not only over Britney’s estate and financial affairs, but also her day-to-day life. In the ‘Framing Britney Spears’ documentary, which aired earlier this year, we learned that Britney cannot even buy herself a coffee without her father’s permission. In her address to the judge, Britney alleged that she had been prevented from removing her contraceptive intrauterine device and having more children, as well as being placed on powerful antipsychotic drug lithium without her consent. No wonder she also spoke of feeling traumatised and of ‘just wanting [her] life back’.