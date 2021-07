Wales are into the round of 16 at Euro 2020 after Robert Page’s side finished Group A with defeat to Italy in Rome.But a battling performance ensured Switzerland could not leapfrog the Dragons, whose impressive victory over Turkey ensured their goal difference clinched second.The Welsh will now prepare for their knock-out match on Saturday in Amsterdam.Memories of Euro 2016 are starting to become more vivid with this group dreaming of replicating that incredible run.Wales still do not know who they will face, but it is now down to just four possible opponents, here are the potential outcomes from the...