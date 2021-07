Italy’s Valerio Gallo has taken the very first Olympic Virtual Series Motor Sport Event title, courtesy of a narrow final race victory over Mikail Hizal of Germany. Gallo had set the fastest lap time in qualifying for the event, but it was Hizal who laid down the early marker in the first event of the finals. The 2019 world champion qualified first for the race at Tokyo Expressway with a 2:07.7 lap in the Toyota 86 GT Gr.4, with France’s Baptiste Beauvois just 0.07s behind him, and 2020 and 2018 world champions Takuma Miyazono and Igor Fraga only a tenth further back. In fact the entire 16-car field was covered by less than a second.