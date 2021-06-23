Nathalie Emmanuel Reveals What It's Really Like Working With Director Justin Lin On F9 - Exclusive

The following story will contain very mild spoilers for F9, the new Fast & Furious movie that’s now in theaters. Proceed with caution. It was a running joke. The Fast and Furious franchise has pulled off so many ridiculous stunts over the years, including dragging a safe through Rio de Janeiro and The Rock pushing a torpedo with his bare hands, that fans would say the only place for this franchise to go would be “space.” That’s the textbook answer for any franchise that has been around for this long. It’s how Jason ended up in the stratosphere for the tenth Friday the 13th movie. When F9 director Justin Lin came on CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast, though, he talked about his plans to try and practically film the space stunt in his movie… until he was told that he can’t.