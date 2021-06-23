26 of the Best Vegetarian and Vegan Dishes at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World is known for so many things: their epic rides, their unmatched ability to recreate childhood magic, and the food. Oh, the food. While we are and will forever be obsessed with the creative and delicious park snacks, we also think the food you can get at the Disney hotels deserves so much more attention and respect! At Walt Disney World's many resort hotels, you'll find everything from zebra dome desserts to coconut rice to tonga toast. Honestly, with so many irresistible things to try, you might want to plan a trip to Disney World just for the resort food (brunch bucket list, anyone?)! If you're ready to focus on the resort food just as much as your go-to park favorites, keep reading for 16 things you have to try during your next trip.