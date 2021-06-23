Giants 2021 roster profile: Will QB Daniel Jones make the leap?

As we meander our way through player-by-player profiles of every member of the New York Giants 90-man roster, we have arrived at the most important one. Jones will almost certainly have more to do with the success or failure of the 2021 Giants than any other player on the roster. Not to mention his performance could have much to do with the direction of the franchise in years to come. Jobs, including his own, could well be on the line for the long-struggling Giants in 2021.