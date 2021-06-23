Cancel
Charities

Warren Buffett gives away $4.1 billion, resigns as trustee at Gates Foundation

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2006, billionaire investor Warren Buffett pledged to eventually give all of his Berkshire Hathaway shares to philanthropic endeavors. He's done that with annual contributions to five foundations. He made a yearly contribution of shares worth about $4.1 billion Wednesday, which he says puts him halfway to that goal. He also is resigning as a trustee of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the five foundations that regularly receives his contributions.

Bill Gates
Warren Buffett
Melinda Gates
Daily Mail

