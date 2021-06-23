Warren Buffett gives away $4.1 billion, resigns as trustee at Gates Foundation

How do you give away half your stock and get twice as rich in the process? That’s what Warren Buffett has done. The billionaire investor, who has pledged to give most of his fortune to philanthropic causes, announced a new $4.1 billion donation on Wednesday morning. But at a current $100 billion, Buffett is worth more than twice what he was in 2006, when he began making annual gifts of Berkshire Hathaway stock to several foundations, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.