SPELLLING – ‘The Turning Wheel’ review: her most accessible record yet
The best experimental pop acts make music feel like their plaything; SPELLLING makes it feel like her witch's poppet. Since her 2017 debut album 'Pantheon Of Me', Oakland, California's Tia Cabral has been conjuring haunted synth-pop records that make soul, lounge pop and electronica move awkwardly at her will. She's called her music "faith freak folk". If Massive Attack ventured into the underworld in search of their very own Solange, they'd drag SPELLING from the pit.