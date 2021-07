As I walk my daughter to school down the streets of Northeast Philly, I sometimes close my eyes and take in the sounds. I can hear people speaking a myriad of languages. Arabic, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, English, Chinese and more. This neighborhood has not always been diverse as it is now. As demographics have shifted over time, funding has not kept pace with population growth. I love our diversity. I love how the neighborhood is growing. We must now invest in the future of the community.