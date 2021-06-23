Cancel
AAA: More Than 47m Americans To Celebrate With An Independence Day Getaway

hospitalitynet.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 47.7 million Americans will take to the nation’s roadways and skies this Independence Day (July 1–5), as travel volumes are expected to nearly fully recover to pre-pandemic levels. In fact, this will be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, trailing only 2019. Overall, just 2.5% fewer Americans are expected to travel this year compared to Independence Day in 2019. This represents an increase of nearly 40% compared to last year, when total travel fell to 34.2 million.

www.hospitalitynet.org
