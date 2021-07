Nestled in the country on the Rocky Plains at 600 County Road 330, the small, one-room Rocky Plains Church burned Wednesday night, June 9. The wooden building, which had not been used as a church for many decades, still had pews, a pulpit and a piano within it. Some descendants of the originators of the church building were planning on repainting it when it burned. A month prior, a set of hymn books had been taken out of the church by the descendants. Now, those are all that is left of the building worth salvaging.