Respecting the boundaries of remote workers

By Editor's Choice
information-age.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Christensen, CTO of SocialChorus, discusses the importance of respective the boundaries of remote workers, and how this can be achieved. Technology is amazing! It has the potential to make all our lives easier in so many ways – saving us time and money in both our personal and professional lives. The connectivity it gives us is, for many, is literally a life saver – allowing us to maintain relationships with friends and family who are miles away. We have an incredible amount of data on pretty much everything we do, which allows us to constantly analyse and improve on what we are doing. As CTO at SocialChorus, I’m passionate about the advantages tech can bring, but I am also keenly aware of the issues it can cause when not managed in a way that enables remote workers to have downtime.

www.information-age.com
#Remote Working#Mental Health#Tech#Cto#Socialchorus#Burnout
