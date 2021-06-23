An In-Depth Look at Biden's National AI Strategy
Emerging Tech Development & Consulting: Artificial Intelligence. Advanced Analytics. Machine Learning. Big Data. Cloud. Artificial intelligence is perhaps the only technology that, without exaggeration, can be described as a "game-changer." From unlocking the natural world's mysteries to turning everyday objects like drones into smart weapons, artificial intelligence solutions grant enormous power to countries and companies that control and use them. And it seems only natural that the newly elected President of the United States is seeking to cement America's position as the world's leading AI superpower.hackernoon.com