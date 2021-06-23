An In-Depth Look at Biden's National AI Strategy

Five months into the Biden administration, we have yet to see much of its China strategy beyond what former President Donald Trump put in place. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the U.S.-China relationship will be "competitive when it should be, collaborative when it can be, and adversarial when it must be." However, the boundaries between each facet of this strategic envelope are not defined. Beijing apparently can’t make sense of this ambiguity. One can only hope President Joe Biden can, or the country will fall further behind in the competition with China.