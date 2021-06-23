Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Piscataway Township, NJ

Top-50 2023 recruit discusses recent unofficial visit to Rutgers, relationship with head coach Steve Pikiell

By Brian Fonseca
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rutgers welcomed a top prospect from the class of 2023 to Piscataway last week. Jahnathan Lamothe, a Baltimore native ranked as a four-star recruit and the 36th-best player in the nation in his class by 247Sports, took the trip up I-95 for an unofficial visit on Friday. The 6-foot-4 combo guard met head coach Steve Pikiell and the rest of the coaching staff in person for the first time, and he got a tour through the program’s facilities.

www.nj.com
Community Policy
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
130K+
Followers
62K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hyattsville, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Piscataway Township, NJ
Sports
Local
Maryland College Sports
Piscataway Township, NJ
College Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Piscataway Township, NJ
Local
Maryland Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Pikiell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers#Recruiting#Nj Advance Media#Zoom#St Frances Academy#Dmv Live#Dematha Catholic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Rutgers University
Related
Essex County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Breaking the color barrier: The forgotten story of the first Black coach at Rutgers

The garage in Sandra Petway’s home, decorated with memorabilia from a slew of Scarlet Knights sports teams, is a shrine to Rutgers. There’s a No. 88 Rutgers football jersey and a signed helmet from coach Greg Schiano, a framed portrait that celebrates C. Vivian Stringer’s 900th victory. A bar is decked out with Rutgers shot glasses and mugs. Scarlet and white — and Rutgers logos — are everywhere. You can plop down in a seating area that Petway calls the Knights of the Roundtable, but you need proper credentials.
Hudson County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Senior Spotlight: Hudson Catholic’s Adiana Pacheco ready to show what she can do at the next level

All coaches want players who are skilled, versatile and tough. While Hudson Catholic’s Adiana Pacheco certainly possesses the first two, it’s her toughness, both physical and mental, that stands alone. Over a year ago, after suffering a severe concussion that had doctors recommending she stop playing, she showed the patience and tenacity necessary to not only get back on the court, but to return stronger than ever and eventually earn a Division I scholarship.