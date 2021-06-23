Top-50 2023 recruit discusses recent unofficial visit to Rutgers, relationship with head coach Steve Pikiell
Rutgers welcomed a top prospect from the class of 2023 to Piscataway last week. Jahnathan Lamothe, a Baltimore native ranked as a four-star recruit and the 36th-best player in the nation in his class by 247Sports, took the trip up I-95 for an unofficial visit on Friday. The 6-foot-4 combo guard met head coach Steve Pikiell and the rest of the coaching staff in person for the first time, and he got a tour through the program’s facilities.www.nj.com