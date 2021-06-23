Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

Laura W. Corwin

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaura W. Corwin, age 85, passed away in Cincinnati, OH June 22, 2021, after enduring several health challenges. She left behind a legacy of strength, courage and abundant love for “all things family”. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Paul E. and Amelia (Miller) Watkins, and her husband, Richard Allan Corwin. She is survived by children: Jayne (Matthew) Bonzella, Beth (Richard) McNay and John (Monica) Corwin; six grandchildren: Nathan and Leslie Bonzella, Robert (Amy Mundy) and James McNay; Sarah (Jake) Depp and Rebecca Corwin, along with two “greats”: Amelia and Madelyn Depp. She was the dear sister of three surviving brothers: Robert J. (Helen) Watkins, William Watkins, and Paul E. (Sandra) Watkins. Also surviving are brother-in-law Kenneth Fultz, and brother-in-law Robert (Judy) Corwin.

