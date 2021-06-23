Cancel
Cover picture for the articleWhether your generation’s story of self-sacrifice revolves around kid’s books such as The Rainbow Fish and The Giving Tree, or Jesus Christ himself, Lucy Dacus gives us so much of herself on her third album, Home Video, that it’s a wonder there is anything but a steaming husk of herself left at the end. Having recently migrated away from her childhood home of Richmond, Virginia, Dacus, aided by primary collaborator Jacob Blizard, picks apart her pre-teen and not-so-far beyond years with her typically strong-eyed attention to detail. In alternating roles of prey (“Partner in Crime”), protector (“Thumbs,” “Christine”), and tongue-in-cheek predator (“First Time,” “Triple Dog Dare”), Dacus recounts the formative days and relationships that shaped her. As a lyric-driven album, its musical nuances take several listens to start to sink in and if it doesn’t hold the immediacy of her last album, 2018’s Historian, it’s well worth the time to connect with Dacus’ past.

