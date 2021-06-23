Standing Under Bright Lights (Live from Festival International De Jazz De Montréal)

and their concert on Saturday night was greeting by a full house. In these Covid times, that meant an audience of just 200, but from the applause, they were clearly enthusiastic for John Butt’s programme, centred around two Bach favourites, the D minor Two-Violin Concerto and the cantata Ich habe genug. The ensemble is a period instrument orchestra who play one to a part. That is a controversial choice in Bach, as there is little evidence that he used such small groups himself. However, it suits the generous acoustic of the Wigmore Hall. Butt draws a warm round sound from his small group of strings, so any concerns about meagre tone are quickly dispelled.