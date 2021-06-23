Standing Under Bright Lights (Live from Festival International De Jazz De Montréal)
Alex Henry Foster, the fascinating frontman of Your Favourite Enemies, burst onto the international scene with his solo debut Windows in the Sky just over a year ago. Rarely does a sound so singular, so spectacularly fully formed and realized, emerge on a debut but it did with the release of that fine album. An amalgam of alternative and post-rock, a mix of cacophony and delicate beauty, a dash of spoken word angst mixed in with the keening anguish of a searching soul, it is a stunning album.www.undertheradarmag.com