MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Monday morning! The heat and humidity will continue Monday. Borderline dangerous heat will be possible. Make sure to take heat precautions if you are going to spend a lot of time outside Monday afternoon: drink water, wear sunscreen and find some shade or the A/C from time to time. There will also be a chance for scattered downpours and storms Monday afternoon and evening. If storms develop, a strong storm, or two, cannot be ruled out. It looks like there will be a better chance of rain and storms late Tuesday through Wednesday.