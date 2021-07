It’s 5:15 p.m. on a Tuesday and Goen is already packed. I’m excited and at the same time wary. I have visited Goen four times before this, when it first opened in 2018 and throughout its first year. Every time, while service was always good, I thought the flavors fell flat and execution didn’t meet the price point. While I had personally given up on Goen being a fave, like most eateries in Kailua and especially those catering to visitors, the Roy Yamaguchi restaurant proved popular—even though it wasn’t raved about by locals. That’s what pained me about Goen: I really wanted to love it. With that in the back of my mind, I’m greeted by a charming server and place my order.