North Wamac Grade School reports 12% truancy rate

By Illinois Business Daily Reports
ilbusinessdaily.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe truancy rate at North Wamac Grade School stayed flat at 12 percent during the 2018-19 school year, according to a Illinois Business Daily analysis of the latest Illinois schools report card. The school's average daily attendance rate was 95 percent. Students are considered chronically truant if they miss five...

ilbusinessdaily.com
State
Illinois State
#Truancy#School Days#North Wamac Grade School#Illinois Business Daily
