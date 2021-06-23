North Wamac Grade School reports 12% truancy rate

The MUSC Boeing Center for Children’s Wellness (BCCW) in partnership with Charleston County School District (CCSD) celebrated over 80 schools and their wellness efforts last month. During the 2020-21 school year, 41 CCSD schools earned a Wellness Award. The grand prize winner was James Island Elementary School (JIES). The second and third place winners were Sullivan’s Island Elementary School and MurrayLaSaine Montessori School, respectively. Deer Park Middle School earned the Charleston County Medical Society Rising Star Award which comes with an additional $250. The MUSC BCCW School-Based Wellness Initiative was created with the goal of improving nutrition and increasing physical activity for students and staff by motivating districts and schools to make policy, system, and environmental changes through participation in the School Wellness Checklist. Wellness Awards range from $250 to $2,000. The award money must go into the wellness programs at each school to help grow and sustain their initiatives. In total, $21,950 went to CCSD schools for the 2020-21 school year. In addition, CCSD schools received over $150,000 in wellness grants this year to fund initiatives such as school gardens, increased water consumption, kinesthetic classrooms, and movement throughout the school day. “Participating in the MUSC BCCW School-Based Wellness Initiative is key to developing the whole school, whole community, whole child model (CDC’s framework for addressing health in schools),” said Holly Kut, Instructional Specialist for Health and Physical Education. “The School Wellness Checklist goes beyond the student health and wellness; it caters to employee wellness, which fosters higher morale, provides self-care opportunities, and community involvement supporting lifelong healthy learning. Happy healthy schools make happy healthy students.” According to Dr. Janice Key, Director of the MUSC BCCW, despite the many unprecedented demands placed upon schools and teachers this year during the COVID pandemic, they did an outstanding job supporting wellness through healthy nutrition, adequate physical activity, and support of emotional needs. “Healthy kids are better learners,” Key said. “It is only when kids are healthy and well that they can recover from the impact of this pandemic and excel in school.”