Illinois State

87.3 percent of Hawthorn Elementary School North teachers stay put; average earns $62,420 per year

By Illinois Business Daily Reports
ilbusinessdaily.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois Schools Report Card finds that 87.3 percent of teachers stay at Hawthorn Elementary School North year to year, according to their 2020 three-year average. The Illinois State Board of Education records data concerning faculty salary, retention and attendance because maintaining a stable faculty makes for a better environment for teachers and students, furthering student success, according to the report.

ilbusinessdaily.com
