Lyon: a new Moxy hotel opens
Following openings in Bordeaux, Lille and Biot (Sophia-Antipolis), the Moxy brand is continuing its expansion, and opening a new hotel at Lyon Saint-Exupéry airport. Built by SOGELYM DIXENC, the new Moxy will be located on the site of the former Sofitel hotel, in the heart of Lyon Saint-Exupéry airport, and will benefit from all its advantages, particularly thanks to the opening of the new terminal and the development of new airlines that generate significant overnight stays.www.hospitalitynet.org