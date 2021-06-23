Lyon: a new Moxy hotel opens

The leading budget hotel group B&B HOTELS has taken over the operation of an existing hotel in Zaandam, near Amsterdam, as of June 17, 2021. The hotel will open its doors to guests on June 21, 2021. B&B Hotel Amsterdam-Zaandam is the group's first Dutch location, expanding the portfolio of B&B HOTELS to a total of 13 countries. The takeover will take place during the current operation and all employees of the hotel will be taken over by B&B HOTELS. During the year, renovation and modernization work will start to adapt the 93 single and double rooms to the high quality standard and modern look of B&B HOTELS.