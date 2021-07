With the global pandemic showing some signs of relent, the collective hotel industry is reaping the reward, as travelers get back on planes or hit the road for a well-needed break from work-from-home monotony and Netflix overload. The hotel industry is happy to welcome them back, but a continued revenue shortfall - the product of some segments still not returning with gusto, such as corporate and group - complemented by expense creep and an all-too-difficult labor market, are having consequence on the bottom line.