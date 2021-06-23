Lincoln Financial Group Launches Lincoln Investor Advantage Pro

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.