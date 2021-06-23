Cancel
Blue Jays: Getting the most out of Randal Grichuk going forward

Cover picture for the articleRandal Grichuk drew the short straw on Tuesday and didn’t make the start with George Springer‘s return. How do the Blue Jays get the most out of Grichuk going forward?. It’s an important question that the Jays will have to keep in mind, especially until Springer truly proves that he’s back for good from the Injured List. In his stead Grichuk has had a very good season overall, playing above-average defence in centre field and currently slashing .266/.296/.465 with 13 home runs and 47 RBI. He’s been an important player to this club that’s helped them keep the record at least at .500.

jaysjournal.com
