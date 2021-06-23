Cancel
Saquon Barkley Shows Off Progress in Rehab in New Video

By Patricia Traina
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uNXOz_0acsl5sc00

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is definitely on the mend.

Barkley, who suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 of last season and required reconstructive knee surgery, posted a video compilation of himself working out and going through his rehab.

The latest one to come from his official Instagram account is certainly encouraging.

Barkley is shown running and doing agility drills on a grass field and a sandy surface, the latter part of the video in real-time speed.

Barkley and the Giants have refused to put a timetable on when the running back will be fully cleared to return to action.

"I'm going to take it one day at a time, come in with my head down and ready to work," Barkley said earlier this month.

"There's nothing that's going to be forced for me to come back. It's going to be whenever my body tells me I'm ready and it will show when I'm ready to go, that's when I'll be able to go out there and be hopefully as good as I was before or even better."

There have been growing questions about whether Barkley would be cleared for the start of training camp on July 27, but from the team's perspective, they'd rather Barkley be 100% ready to go than rush him back onto the field risk a setback.

"We are going to make sure that we take Saquon's rehab at the correct rate for his individual body and injury," head coach Joe Judge said.

"It's not any mirror of anybody else's injury out there. We have to make sure that we let him get it at his pace and put him on the field, can play 100 percent aggressive and confident and he's going to play safe and he can play effective."

