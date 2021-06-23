Cancel
Environment

Mandarin Oriental Progress Update On Elimination Of Single-Use Plastic Across Portfolio

hospitalitynet.org
 11 days ago

In October 2019, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group (MOHG) pledged to eliminate all single-use plastic (SUP) across its portfolio of luxury hotels by the end of March 2021. Three months on from that deadline, the Group has made significant progress towards meeting the goal, despite ongoing challenges. By the end of Q1 2021, the Group had achieved nearly 70% reduction in this annual plastic footprint. Based on estimated plastic stock depletion timelines and supplier delivery commitments, it is expected that all hotels will eliminate SUP by the end of Q1 2022, avoiding 930 tonnes of plastic waste each year. The principal reason for the Group not hitting the target date is the delay in usage of existing SUP supplies due to the low business levels caused by the pandemic.

