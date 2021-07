It’s been nearly a decade since My 600-Lb. Life aired its first episode. During that time, viewers have seen dozens of people share their stories on the show and there has been a mixture of both happy and sad endings. When Susan Farmer appeared on an episode during season three, viewers everywhere were hoping her story would end up in the happy ending category. At the start of the episode, Susan’s weight had reached a very dangerous point. She was over 600 pounds and was struggling to do basic tasks. Although she wasn’t nearly the heaviest person featured on the season, there was something about Susan that instantly drew lots of viewers in.