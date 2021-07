It's only been a few weeks since the season 17 finale of Grey's Anatomy aired, and I feel like I can't be the only one still processing what happened at the end of the season. I mean, Meredith is now running the residency program at Grey Sloan, and she may be in a RELATIONSHIP with Dr. McIrish. Teddy and Owen are all boo'd up for the moment, and Maggie and Winston are all married, beachfront-style! Honestly, it's the perfect ending to what we all could say was a chaotic season...and I'm kinda ready for some more drama to happen within the hospital walls, COVID aside.