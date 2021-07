Customers, visitors, tourists returning to Tehachapi. The first six months of 2021 have shown an increase in traffic once again to the City of Tehachapi. According to City partner Placer AI, there have been an estimated 168,000 additional customers to the city limits compared to this same period from a year ago. Of those customers, many have returned on multiple occasions as well, showing a recovery of sorts from the pandemic-restricted movement in 2020.