Carlisle sign Corey Whelan from Wigan

Carlisle have signed Corey Whelan on a two-year contract (PA Archive)

Carlisle have announced the signing of Corey Whelan on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old will join the Cumbrians upon the expiry of his contract at Wigan on July 1.

After the defender signed a deal to the end of the 2022/23 campaign, manager Chris Beech told the club’s website: “Corey is another good signing for us.”

“He’s an ambitious lad and he wants to do with us what some of our other players in a similar situation did last season, develop his game and be part of our progressive journey.”

