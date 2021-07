Cats are notoriously slippery, which makes taking them outside a bit more complicated than your average dog-walking experience. While there are a few different types of cat harnesses on the market, only one has proven escape-proof for my rambunctious 1-year-old, Twig. He's even jumped off my back deck while wearing this harness only to find himself dangling off the side, securely held midair by his durable Kitty Holster (please don't report me to the animal authorities, we're much more careful now).