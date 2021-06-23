Cancel
Immigration

Refugees: Key Talent For Our Teams

hospitalitynet.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the occasion of World Refugee Day, we look back at the partnerships and local initiatives launched by our Group in order to make our teams aware of the cause of refugees and to encourage their recruitment. There is a significant number of refugees throughout the world (26 million at...

www.hospitalitynet.org
Daily Mail

China prepares to move into Afghanistan as American troops skulk out of Bagram which would see its 'Belt and Road' program extend to the country in $62 billion deal

As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, China is now preparing to enter to war-torn country to essentially fill the vacuum left by U.S. and NATO troops. Authorities in Kabul are considering extending a...
Public Safetytribuneledgernews.com

Cybercrime, corporate fraud cost global economy $11tr

Jul. 4—DUBAI — Cybercrime is inflicting the global economy $6 trillion in damages while corporate fraud is costing businesses across the world $5 trillion annually, according to data provided by panelists at a symposium on internal audit. The sheer magnitude of the losses wreaked by cyber and corporate crimes underscores...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Singapore Wealth Management Fintech Endowus Acquires Investment from UBS AG, Samsung Ventures, Others

Venture capital investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and SoftBank Ventures Asia also made contributions to support Endowus‘ business operations in Southeast Asia. UBS will aim to serve as a key strategic partner as one of the largest, global wealth management platforms, meanwhile, Samsung and Singtel Innov8 aim to offer their mobile tech expertise as well as access to the Singtel Group, thus help to extend the reach and enhancing engagement in Singapore and across the wider Asian markets.
Businesshospitalitynet.org

Airbnb Named To Parity.org Best Companies For Women To Advance List 2021

We are proud to share that Airbnb has been named to the Parity.org Best Companies for Women to Advance List 2021. This list recognizes organizations that have implemented a mix of exemplary benefits, policies, and programs that ensure women have significant opportunities to advance their careers. Companies on the list...
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Recent Urban Migrations And Hotel Markets

Long-run future economic activity and hotel business opportunity will materialize in outlying areas of major MSAs, medium and small cities, and tax and cost-of-living friendly states. Many urban centers and high tax states run counter to the trend. Unless you were assigned to work at the International Space Station during...
Economyhospitalitynet.org

HVS Asia Pacific Hospitality Newsletter - Week Ending 2 July 2021

Queensland Resort Dunk Island Acquired at AUD20 Million in Australia. Australia-based Upsense Media Capital has announced their AUD20 million acquisition of the freehold Dunk Island. Situated in the outskirts of Queensland, the island was previously a tourism icon in Queensland and is divided into three areas: A national park, a freehold-developmental region, and a council-owned area that is used for camping. The freehold area once featured the Dunk Island Resort, a 160-key upscale family resort that featured multiple restaurants, a tennis court, a golf course, and a day spa. Other leftover facilities on the island include a mainland power connection grid, perpetual water supply systems, extensive utility infrastructure, and a commercial-ready sealed airstrip. Upsense Media Capital Managing General Partner, Mark Spillane, mentioned that he is looking forward to working with the local community, regional and state government, and other key stakeholders in developing Dunk Island into a sustainable and iconic Australian asset.
Softwarehospitalitynet.org

Ideas A SAS Company Masterclass - Transform Data Into Revenue

Masterclass at "The Revenuemanager" LIVE Series - Episode #6. IDeaS, a SAS company, is the world's leading provider of revenue management software and services. With over 30 years of expertise, IDeaS delivers revenue science to more than 15,000 clients in 143 countries. Combining industry knowledge with innovative, data-analytics technology, IDeaS creates sophisticated yet simple ways to empower revenue leaders with precise, automated decisions they can trust. Results delivered. Revenue transformed. Discover greater profitability at ideas.com.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Hyatt Regency Koh Samui Marks First Property In Koh Samui, Thailand

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the opening of Hyatt Regency Koh Samui, the first Hyatt hotel on Thailand's southern resort island. Located in the vibrant area of North Chaweng, eight minutes from the airport, the 140-room resort is built around more than 600 protected Yang Na and coconut trees, offering guests a private retreat nestled within the lush embrace of nature, with direct access to a semi-private beach.
Tourismhospitalitynet.org

IHG Hotels & Resorts To Unveil Premium voco Hotels Brand To South Korea

IHG Hotels & Resorts and Seraphim Development are proud to announce a landmark partnership to sign the first voco™ hotel in South Korea. The new-build 280-room urban resort voco Pyeongtaek City will also be the first upscale international hotel brand in Gyeonggi-do province when it welcomes guests in 2023. The...
New York City, NYinternationalinvestment.net

People Moves: M&G, Fairway Group, PGIM, Transamerica Life, RWC, Neubeurger Berman, PCB, Quilter, Blacktower FM

M&G has appointed Fabiana Fedeli to the newly created role of chief investment officer, equities, reporting to M&G plc's chief investment officer, Jack Daniels. The appointment follows M&G's commitment a year ago to revitalising its active equity investment capabilities, which has focussed on delivering more consistent investment performance and developing strategies to meet evolving customer and client needs.
Politics19fortyfive.com

A U.S.-China War: Is a Superpower Conflict (With Millions Dead) Unavoidable?

A panel at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis asked whether—as Professor Graham Allison’s latest book contends—China and the United States are “destined” for war. Indeed, Professor Allison numbered among the panelists who discussed the new China challenge. The short answer from the gathering: maybe. Commentators have held forth on...
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

Latin American MSMEs, suffocated between covid-19 and lack of credit

Santiago de Chile, Jul 3 (EFE) .- A year and a half of pandemic has wreaked havoc on Latin American micro, small and medium-sized companies, the weakest link in the region’s economic fabric and whose recovery seems uphill due to difficulties endemic to access bank loans. Valentina Saéz did “the...
SoftwareSentinel

APAC Project Portfolio Management Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Upland Software, Planview, Oracle

The latest study released on the Global APAC Project Portfolio Management Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The APAC Project Portfolio Management market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Retailcoingeek.com

Singapore central bank launches global challenge for retail CBDC solutions

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is the latest government institution to pursue an initiative targeting central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Singapore’s central bank recently launched what it described as a “global challenge” for a retail CBDC solution. The initiative, dubbed “Global CBDC Challenge,” focuses on enhancing the effectiveness of payment and stimulating financial inclusion through the discovery of innovative retail ideas driven by the CBDC solution.
Retail101 WIXX

Brazil sees dealmaking boom led by energy, retail, healthcare

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian companies are striking mammoth share offerings and M&A deals, as Latin America’s biggest economy recovers from the COVID pandemic with expected full-year GDP growth of 5%, potentially further lifting sectors from energy to healthcare. M&A volume grew eightfold in the first half of 2021 from...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Report: 21 Of Top 25 U.S. Hotel Markets In Depression Or Recession

Despite an uptick in leisure travel, a new report released by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) shows that the road to recovery for the hotel industry is long with 21 of the top 25 U.S. hotel markets remaining in a depression or recession. The new data shows urban hotels are still in a “depression” cycle while the overall U.S. hotel industry remains in a “recession.”