Royal historian Robert Lacey has claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton did not have a sit-down conversation with Prince Harry after Prince Philip’s funeral as they dreaded any discussion would be “leaked”.During their grandfather’s funeral, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex were seen speaking to one another, which was viewed as a potential sign of reconciliation after their bitter fallout.A few reports likewise claimed that William, Harry, and their father Prince Charles sat down for a two-hour conversation following the funeral processions. However, in an updated version of his 2020 book Battle of the Brothers,...