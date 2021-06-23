CISO Jason Lee on Zoom's response to its pandemic security challenges

The Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) is the organization’s senior executive in charge of the cybersecurity and the information technology risk management posture of the enterprise. He or she is a seasoned executive who must be equally adept at leading the myriad technology functions associated with protecting the enterprise’s information and data from misuse and compromise, as well as at managing the deeper business aspects of the role, such as hiring, developing, and retaining qualified and competent personnel; orchestrating Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) requirements and mandates; incorporating a risk-conscious and security-aware culture in an enterprise; and preparing and defending the budget associated with protecting the enterprise’s computing infrastructure from harm.