CISO Jason Lee on Zoom's response to its pandemic security challenges
Jason Lee joined Zoom in June 2020 to become the videoconferencing platform's CISO. The company was midway through a 90-day security plan launched to address security and privacy issues exacerbated by Zoom's meteoritic growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic and mass shift to remote working. Lee was tasked with overseeing strategies to drive the organization toward a cybersecurity and privacy posture more in scope with its rapidly advancing customer base, features offering and use requirements, all under increasing public scrutiny.