Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez turn supersleuth neighbours in trailer for ‘Only Murders in the Building

By Zehra Phelan
heyuguys.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHulu and Disney+ have announced the premiere date alongside Key Art and a teaser trailer for the upcoming Steve Martin series ‘Only Murder in the Building’. From the minds of Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. The 10 episode series follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

