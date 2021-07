From Alaskan peonies to Ecuadorian roses, Anisa Flower Shop owners Isabel and Ana Ramirez said they pride themselves on selling straight-from-harvest premium flowers. But as the pandemic and global events upended shipments over the last year, even core tasks like finding flowers proved challenging. Increased demand for arrangements at funerals also added to the nationwide shortage of flowers that kept the Ramirezes scrambling to find products, but Isabel said it is these hectic times she loves the most.