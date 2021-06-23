Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Brooks Range, Northwestern Brooks Range by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 10:22:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-24 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range; Northwestern Brooks Range Heavy rainfall expected in the Brooks Range Thursday through Friday evening Heavy rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in the Brooks Range, as a weather front stalls in the area, with up to 1.25 inches of rainfall expected. Drainages out of the Brooks Range will see sharp rises Friday and Saturday with rivers remaining high through the weekend. Outdoor recreators should remain especially vigilant for very fast rises on local streams and rivers draining out of the Brooks Range. For the latest river information go to www.weather.gov/aprfc.alerts.weather.gov