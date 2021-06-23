Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Brooks Range, Northwestern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 19:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-03 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drainage ditches and creek banks can become unstable and unsafe. Stay away from flowing water. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to drainages or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Target Area: Lassen FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL LASSEN COUNTY At 745 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicates heavy rain has ended. However overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding and pooling of water west and northwest of Eagle Lake. Some locations that will experience flooding include Spaulding and Christie Campground. Drainages and low areas west and northwest of Eagle Lake are the most likely places to experience flooding including along the west and north shores of Eagle Lake.