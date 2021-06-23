Cancel
Are you drinking enough water daily?

By Peg Christenson
crowrivermedia.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the extremely high temperatures we’ve experienced, it’s a good time to focus on hydration. Water is essential for life. It accounts for about 60% of our body weight and performs crucial roles such as carrying nutrients and waste products between our major organs, helping to regulate body temperature, lubricating our joints and acting as a shock absorber.

www.crowrivermedia.com
Posted by
Heidi Vin Cohen

Reasons to Drink Lemon Water in the Morning

Changing your daily routine can have a significant impact on your health. A good example would be drinking lemon water every morning. Lemons are famous, and many uses them in other drinks like cocktails, juices, and tea. It's rich in Vitamin C and has a pleasant scent and flavor that are used in various recipes.
LifestylePosted by
Mashed

Will Drinking Lettuce Water Actually Help You Sleep?

Most of us enjoy lettuce as the main ingredient in our favorite green and leafy salads, and while we might think there is no other way to enjoy this versatile vegetable, TikTok users say there is a way we can consume lettuce that doesn't involve a choice of honey mustard, Caesar, or ranch dressings. Plus, it has the side benefit of helping you fall asleep.
Weight LossPosted by
Z107.3

One Easy Trick to Help You Drink More Water, Boost Immunity and Lose Weight

Drinking enough water every day is easier said than done, but when we drink the right amount, our bodies reap benefits such as increased focus, more energy, natural weight loss, and better digestion. Staying hydrated supports immune health and can give our daily workout performance a boost and improves how we feel physically and mentally. The flip side is that drinking less than we need undermines all of those things.
Healththecut.com

Can I Drink Too Much Water?

At some point, we’ve all made a resolution to drink more water. Maybe we’ve even invested in a gallon-size water bottle, spiked it with lemon, and set reminders on our phones to do hourly chugs. But to what end? Are we really as dehydrated as we’ve been led to believe? As it turns out, no — in fact, it’s pretty easy to overhydrate ourselves.
Genesee, IDMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Genesee issues drinking water warning for infants

The city of Genesee issued a drinking water warning today for infants younger than 6 months old. At about 2 p.m. Monday, the city was notified Well No. 5 that supplies drinking water to city residents exceeded the minimum level for full operation, according to a news release from the city of Genesee.
Public HealthWTHR

No, drinking water won't lessen COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Lots of people claim that loading up on fluids prevented them from having side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine. But is that actually true?. To find the answer, we pored through numerous articles and scientific studies and consulted with two nationally-renowned virologists – Dr. Alex Greninger at the University of Washington and Dr. Larry Corey, who’s coordinating the American COVID vaccine effort.
Lifestylethemanual.com

The 10 Best Alkaline Water Options to Drink This 2021

If you haven’t stepped inside the wonderful world of alkaline water, well come on in, the door is open. Whether you’re the athletic type or enjoy sitting in your free time, consuming alkaline water is said to have more than a few health benefits than regular bottled water, which we’ll cover at the end — so stick around.
Fitnessnachicago.com

Drink Electrolytes Instead of Water for Muscle Cramps

Painful, involuntary muscle cramps have hit 39 percent of marathon runners, 52 percent of rugby players and 60 percent of cyclists, studies show, but gulping down too much water has also been linked to the condition. The solution might be to drink an oral rehydration solution rather than spring water, suggests an Australian study in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition. Ten men were repeatedly tested with each liquid while running downhill in 96-degree heat for 40 to 60 minutes. When their calves were stimulated electrically to induce cramps, those drinking the oral rehydration liquid were less susceptible to the condition. “It is possible that drinking a large amount of plain water dilutes sodium and other electrolytes in the blood and extracellular fluid, increasing [muscle cramp] susceptibility,” conclude the authors.
LifestylePosted by
EatThis

What Happens To Your Brain When You Drink Coffee

Whether you love the ritual of preparing your pour-over or love savoring every last sip of espresso, coffee is as integral a part of many people's mornings as making the bed. However, it's not just your energy levels that are affected by your a.m. pick-me-up—that brew can have some surprising effects on your brain, as well.
Healthwomenworking.com

What Drinking Soda Regularly Can Do To Your Liver

Soft drinks have always been known to have a negative impact on your health. Even the “healthy” alternative diet sodas have been linked to increased risk of stroke. Many dieticians and doctors will vouch to limit your intake of soda or to abstain from it completely, as sodas have been linked to tooth decay, increased risk of cardiovascular disease, and obesity. So it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that soda has also been known to cause damage to your liver.
Food & Drinkspsychologytoday.com

Drinking Coffee Is Actually Good for You

The evidence shows coffee offers a range of health benefits. It improves alertness and reaction time. Coffee reduces the risk of developing some types of cancer. For some people, coffee can lead to anxiety and sleep problems. Sixty-four percent of Americans drink coffee, adding up to 400 million cups daily....
HealthPosted by
EatThis

One Major Effect of Drinking Apple Juice, New Study Says

If it seems that we tend to go for the exotic juices these days—like beet juice for heart and brain health and amla juice for diabetes prevention—a new study suggests that returning to a classic might deliver a major advantage for your health. The research found that apple juice, specifically one kind, may be a powerful force against cardiovascular illness.
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

How Coffee Could Help Relieve Migraine Pain

Anyone who suffers from migraines would grab at anything that offers a cure for the debilitating pain. There are many methods people use to find migraine relief, with varying degrees of effectiveness. One migraine relief tactic with tangible research behind it is also something you might do every day: drinking coffee.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Drinking Lemon Water, Says Dietitian

Want to be immediately healthier? "Drink a glass of lemon water every morning!" say social media influencers, health coaches, and nutrition fanatics. While there are benefits to this morning ritual, they may not be exactly what proponents of this habit claim. "While social media claims that drinking lemon water boosts...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

How Drinking Coffee Could Benefit Your Heart

If you're one of the 62% of Americans who drink coffee daily, as per the National Coffee Association, then you might have wondered whether it was doing you any good. While there are some people who are better off skipping the java due to pre-existing conditions, professor of nutrition Penny Kris-Etherton agrees that most adults can fit coffee into a healthy diet (via American Heart Association).
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This Drink at Home, Get Rid of It Now, Authorities Say

With warmer temperatures moving in as summer approaches, drinking enough liquids to avoid dehydration is more important than ever. And while keeping water handy may help you avoid being parched, not every drink in your fridge may be a safe bet for quenching your thirst, especially now that a specific type of beverage is being pulled from the market due to safety concerns. Read on to discover if you should be tossing this drink now.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Drinking This Juice May Reduce Belly Fat, Says Science

If there were an under-the-radar fruit that could help your body slim down, fight off cancer, support organ function, and maybe even look younger… you'd want to learn what that fruit is, right? There's a berry that comes with all these benefits, according to multiple studies. This so-called "wonder berry" may be worth adding to your diet.
HealthPosted by
FIRST For Women

Eating a Bar of Milk Chocolate at This Time Burns Fat and Lowers Blood Sugar, Study Suggests

After a certain age, keeping ourselves in good health seems to be a little bit harder. From rising blood sugar to a more-pronounced muffin top, sometimes it feels very doom and gloom. But a new study has some great news for post-menopausal women: Eating chocolate may help you burn fat and lower blood sugar. And no, not one square of dark chocolate like you normally read about, we’re talking an actual bar of creamy milk chocolate — if it’s eaten at the right time.
Drinkskitsapdailynews.com

7 Days to Drink Less Review Georgia Foster Alcohol Reduction Program

Do you have problems with alcohol? Many people want to reduce their alcohol consumption to live a healthy life. Unfortunately, most of the treatments out there are not very enjoyable. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if you could solve this problem within a week and still be able to drink, but now in smaller quantities?