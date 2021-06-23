Britney Spears Is Expected To Speak Out in Court About Her Conservatorship

After years of silence, the star will reportedly address the court remotely about her 13-year conservatorship on June 23. Over the past year, a spotlight has been shone on Britney Spears and the 13-year-long conservatorship that gives her father immense power in her life. After the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears, which dives into the singer’s life as a young star and the media frenzy that has followed her since, calls to “Free Britney” from her conservatorship have become increasingly widespread. On June 23, Spears is set to speak remotely in front of a judge, and though it’s unclear what she will say, she allegedly wants her father removed from her conservatorship. Here’s what you need to know about why Spears’s conservatorship is so unique, and how the #FreeBritney movement has taken the internet by storm in recent months.