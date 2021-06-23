Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears Is Expected To Speak Out in Court About Her Conservatorship

By Natalie Michie
FASHION Magazine |
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of silence, the star will reportedly address the court remotely about her 13-year conservatorship on June 23. Over the past year, a spotlight has been shone on Britney Spears and the 13-year-long conservatorship that gives her father immense power in her life. After the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears, which dives into the singer’s life as a young star and the media frenzy that has followed her since, calls to “Free Britney” from her conservatorship have become increasingly widespread. On June 23, Spears is set to speak remotely in front of a judge, and though it’s unclear what she will say, she allegedly wants her father removed from her conservatorship. Here’s what you need to know about why Spears’s conservatorship is so unique, and how the #FreeBritney movement has taken the internet by storm in recent months.

fashionmagazine.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Amanda Bynes
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#New Court#Firstpost#Bessemer Trust#Britneyescape
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Britney Spears Co-Conservator Bessemer Trust Files to Resign, Jamie Remains

1:26 PM PT — Bessemer Trust just filed legal docs doing what we told you they would do … drop out of Britney Spears’ conservatorship. According to the docs, Bessemer says when it agreed to sign on, Britney was on board with the conservatorship. In fact, they say Britney herself signed off on Bessemer and the docs include her signature.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears speaks out in message about her ‘hope’ as she says she still has ‘more to share’

Britney Spears has said that she has “more to share” as she posted a message of “hope” days after her explosive court testimony about her conservatorship.Last week, the “Baby One More Time” singer appeared in court for the first time, expressing her desire to end her conservatorship. You can read her full testimony here.On Monday (28 June), the pop star took to Instagram to share a video of her vacationing in Maui. Captioning the video “Maui part 2”, the 39-year-old singer wrote: “Well damn … I did it again !!!! Maui part 2 !!!!! This footage is more current...
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Dionne Warwick supports Britney Spears

Dionne Warwick says her "heart goes out" to Britney Spears following her conservatorship hearing. The 80-year-old singer took to Twitter to voice her support for the 39-year-old pop star following her emotional speech during her court hearing to end her conservatorship. In a video, she said: "My heart goes out...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Jamie Lynn Spears Calls Out Britney Spears’ Fans For Sending ‘Death Threats’ To Her And Her Children!

Following Britney Spears ‘ conservatorship testimony, her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears finally opened up about the whole thing and now, she claims that she and her kids have been getting death threats from the pop star’s fans! After all, Britney calling the conservatorship ‘abusive,’ has gotten her supporters quite mad with her entire family for either causing the abuse or staying silent about it.
CelebritiesNME

Watch Courtney Love’s acoustic cover of Britney Spears’ ‘Lucky’

Courtney Love has covered Britney Spears’ ‘Lucky’ in the latest part of her Instagram covers series – scroll down the page to watch it below. Love launched the series last month with a cover of Billy Bragg and Wilco’s ‘California Stars’, with The Big Moon’s Juliette Jackson playing guitar on the performance.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

'Aquaman' actress Amber Heard's secret baby has a most unusual name

Yesterday, Amber Heard shared a picture of herself with an adorable newborn. That was her announcing to Instagram and the world that she had a baby this past spring. The “Aquaman” actress’ revelations continued when she disclosed the baby’s most unusual name. “My daughter was born on April 8, 2021....
Beauty & FashionFASHION Magazine |

Kim Kardashian’s Skims Is Going to the Olympics + Other Fashion News You Might Have Missed

Including Marc Jacobs's first collection since February 2020. This week’s fashion news is as Y2K as it gets. With the Tokyo Olympics less than three weeks away, Kim Kardashian announced that her intimates line Skims will be the official underwear provider for Team USA. Meanwhile, Gap is embracing an early 2000s aesthetic and re-releasing its vintage brown hoodie after it went viral on TikTok. Keep scrolling to see what else caught our attention.
CelebritiesPage Six

Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus hold hands months after dating rumors

Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus were photographed holding hands at Six Flags on Tuesday, months after sparking romance rumors. Lovato, who came out as non-binary in May, and Cyrus attended the “Space Jam: A New Legacy” party at Magic Mountain in Valencia, Calif., with friends. The “Camp Rock” star, 28,...
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Benzino After Backlash for Slamming ‘Satanic’ Lil Nas X #BETAwards Kiss: ‘I Stand By What I Said’

Though legions of viewers took to social media to express their concern over the content of Lil Nas X‘s ‘Call Me By Your Name’ performance at the 2021 BET Awards (which made headlines for featuring a same-sex smooch), Rap media mogul-turned-reality TV star Benzino set the Internet ablaze when he not only suggested the showing wasn’t safe for kids to watch but even went as far as to brand it as ‘satanic’ and ‘irresponsible.’
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted strolling in the Hamptons

After a day out with their kids at Universal Studios Hollywood Friday, Bennifer got bicoastal, jetting to the Hamptons for some time away from their respective offspring. Photos show Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez cuddling as they strolled Saturday on Long Island, their arms wrapped around each other and at times, nary an inch between them.
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Mary J Blige Claims Ex-Husband Kendu Isaacs Said She Is 'Done, Fat, and Old' but Fans Convinced Her Not to Abandon Music

Mary J Blige enjoys being called many names— an actor, a celebrity, and a talented singer. However, being called "a survivor" strikes a chord every time. Mary J Blige is popularly known as an American singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist. With nine Grammy awards and a hundred million records to her name, the 50-year-old has stamped her place in the music industry.