Early County, Georgia: All creditors of the Estate of Kevin Marshall, deceased, late of Early County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render an account of their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payments to the undersigned. This 28th day of May, 2021 Marshall W. Rushing Personal Representaive 16024 US Highway 431 Headland, Alabama 36345.