29 Baby Swans Released Into Lake Morton

Thomas “Tom” R. Gaudioso passed at the age of 69 on Friday, June 4th, 2021 after years of struggling with cancer. His last days were spent under the benevolent care of Good Shepard Hospice in Auburndale, Fl. Tom is predeceased by his parents, Carmela Mildred Saccone Gaudioso and Victor Pasquale Gaudioso. He is survived by his 3 children, Mark, Mike, and Lisa Gaudioso. They were a source of deep joy for him. He is also survived by his siblings, Jeff Gaudioso and Phyllis Grover. Originally from Buffalo, NY, he moved to Florida during his illness to be near family. He was a die-hard Buffalo Bills fan, which was a constant source of alternating happiness and misery during football season. Tom loved music, especially Sinatra and passed his time enjoying sports on television. With all his pain and struggles, may he now rest in peace.