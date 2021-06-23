Cancel
Lakeland, FL

29 Baby Swans Released Into Lake Morton

By Barry Friedman
Twenty-nine baby swans have been released into Lake Morton following a successful breeding season, Fox 13 News reports. The challenge for the cygnets is to avoid predators. Assuming many do, the city of Lakeland may hold another swan sale to avoid overpopulation, as it did last fall.

