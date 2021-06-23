29 Baby Swans Released Into Lake Morton

Lucy Ann Bridges Cates passed peacefully on January 6, 2021 just shy of her 86th birthday. She was born on February 11, 1934 in a family residence in Socrum, and spent nearly her entire life in the state of Florida. Lucy Ann graduated from Haines City High School in 1950 at the age of 15. She was an expert rifle marksman and could outshoot all the boys on the ranch in Loughman. Lucy served for several years at Pan American in the missile program on the Space Coast as a Transportation Administrative Assistant. This is where she met, and then married, the love of her life, Bob Cates, in 1957. Lucy had a flair for the creative: calligraphy, crafts, floral design, fashion, and especially music.