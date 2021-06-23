Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

If You Can't Do This Anymore, It Could Be an Early Sign of Parkinson's

By Allie Hogan
Posted by 
Best Life
Best Life
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jMKX7_0acsjFYD00
Shutterstock

Understanding the early signs of a degenerative disease can make a huge difference in your condition in the long term. If you're able to get a diagnosis early, you can address the illness sooner and potentially stave off some of its effects, or at the very least, better prepare for them. Parkinson's disease, a progressive disorder of the central nervous system that affects your movement, has a handful of key early signs to look out for. Experts say that once you notice that you're unable to do this one subtle thing, it could be a symptom of the disease. To see what you need to watch out for, read on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M9NH4_0acsjFYD00
Shutterstock

One of the early signs of Parkinson's is hypomimia, colloquially referred to as a "masked face" or "facial masking." Parkinson's causes muscles to stiffen and slow down, which can include the muscles in your face, causing you to appear emotionless.

David Beatty MRCGP, MBBS, a U.K.-based general practitioner, says that, for those with Parkinson's, "facial muscles [might] move less resulting in fewer smiles or grimaces." Additionally, Beatty says, "the eyes don't blink so much and there is less movement of the muscles around the eyes and the forehead."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ToFdU_0acsjFYD00
Shutterstock

Parkinson's can present with a wide variety of symptoms, from a loss of smell to a change in handwriting. But Ann Kriebel-Gasparro, DrNP, faculty member for Walden University's Master of Science in Nursing program, says that research has shown that people with facial masking have more severe orofacial symptoms, meaning those related to the mouth and face. She pointed to a July 2020 study published in the European Journal of Neurology that found that about 70 percent of people with Parkinson's have facial masking and these patients are more likely to experience impaired speech, swallowing dysfunctions, and drooling.

For more health news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SQQWz_0acsjFYD00
iStock

Without facial movement, your expression may come across as emotionless, causing you to seem upset or annoyed when you're not, says physician Chris Airey, MD, medical director at Optimale. He notes that Parkinson's can affect both voluntary and involuntary facial movements.

According to the Parkinson's Foundation, trying to understand a person with Parkinson's mood can be further complicated by other symptoms on top of facial masking. Facial expressions are an essential part of how we communicate. When you have a straight face along with speech changes, such as a low voice, which is common among Parkinson's patients, it can be challenging for people to understand your mood, the experts at the foundation explain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12jxa8_0acsjFYD00
Shutterstock

It may seem like the obvious conclusion is that someone with a blank facial expression is upset. However, experts have said that a masked face in Parkinson's patients is not necessarily linked to emotion. Beatty says that it's generally caused by the disease, not depression, but he also notes that the two conditions can co-exist.

The study in the European Journal of Neurology found that while people with a masked face did have less apathy, they did not have increased depression or anxiety. Meanwhile, the Parkinson's Foundation estimates that at least half of people with Parkinson's will experience a form of depression during their illness, and up to 40 percent will develop an anxiety disorder.

Community Policy
Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
5K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotion#Anxiety Disorder#Facial Muscles#Mbbs#Drnp#Walden University#Md#Optimale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

90 Percent of People With ALS Have This in Common, Experts Say

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, better known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, is a rare neurological disorder that that approximately 20,000 U.S. residents are living with during any given year. And while your chances of receiving an ALS diagnosis may be relatively low, the prognosis for people with ALS is dire. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), patients with ALS typically live just two to five years after first displaying symptoms, which typically include muscle weakness or stiffness, spasms, fatigue, and difficulty swallowing, among others.
WorkoutsPosted by
Best Life

Walking Exactly This Much a Week Adds Years to Your Life, Study Says

To some, walking may not seem as efficient of an exercise as a hard sweat session at the gym or in a fitness class. But mounting research is showing that hitting the pavement can have excellent benefits for your health. Now, a new study has found that walking for a certain amount of time each week adds years to your life by reducing numerous health risks. Read on to see exactly how long you should be striving to make strides.
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

If You See This on Your Grill, Never Use It, Experts Say

Grilling might just be the quintessential summer activity, and with July 4th weekend fast approaching, countless people are eager to break out their grills for the first time this season and cook up some al fresco meals for their friends and families. However, before you so much as go grocery shopping for your upcoming barbecue, there's a safety hazard grilling experts want you to know. Read on to discover which common sign means you should never use your grill.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This in the Bathroom, It Could Be the First Sign of Diabetes

The symptoms of type 2 diabetes can be notoriously difficult to spot, often developing slowly over long periods of time. If they fly under your radar for long enough, experts say the disease can wreak silent havoc on your blood vessels, kidneys, eyes, extremities, and nervous system. That's exactly why it's so important to know the signs that could tip you off to a problem. In addition to the best-known symptoms of diabetes—such as frequent urination, increased hunger or thirst, blurred vision, or sores that heal slowly—experts have identified one more red flag that could clue you in to your diagnosis. The strange part? It may be happening every time you visit the restroom. Read on to find out if you've got this one subtle symptom.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You May Be Getting Parkinson's, According to Science

Like many progressive conditions, Parkinson's disease (PD)—a disorder of the brain and central nervous system that can impair movement and speech—may have vague, subtle, or small symptoms at first. (Perhaps the most famous person living with Parkinson's, Michael J. Fox, said he was diagnosed after feeling a twitch in his left little finger.)
HealthZDNet

Research finds voice assistance could improve speech for Parkinson's patients

Speech impairment is a common condition found in patients who suffer from Parkinson's disease. However, early research between Monash University and Ulster University has uncovered that voice-assisted technologies such as Google Home and Amazon Alexa could potentially enhance early speech and language therapies to support people with speech difficulties. The...
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This When Driving, It Could Be an Early Sign of Dementia

Nothing feels better than the freedom of hitting the open road, but as you age, getting behind the wheel becomes a riskier proposition. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (via The San Diego Tribune), your chances of a driving fatality increase by roughly ten times between the ages of 69 and 85. Often the result of mild cognitive impairment—which can lead to confusion, slower response times, and poor driving decision—many of these age-related accidents could be avoided by recognizing the early signs of dementia, experts say.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

This Dementia Sign Can Show Up 16 Years Before Diagnosis, New Study Says

When it comes to diagnosing dementia, as with most diseases, the sooner, the better. But noticing symptoms early on can be challenging, especially when they're subtle, can be chalked up to getting older, or can easily be attributed to other less severe conditions. However, a recent study found that there's one specific sign of dementia that can appear up to 16 years before people are diagnosed. To see what you should monitor yourself for, read on.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, It May Be an Early Alzheimer's Sign, Study Says

Everyone has their own routine when it comes to getting ready for bed. The tricks people use to help themselves fall asleep are even more varied. But when it comes to your health, there could be a specific red flag that appears after you've hit the sheets you might be missing. That's because according to a study, it may be an early sign of Alzheimer's if you notice this one thing during the night. Read on to see what you should be keeping your eye on while you're getting your shut-eye.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Can't Smell This, You May Be at Risk of Alzheimer's, Study Says

For many, the idea of developing Alzheimer's disease brings to mind the loss of memories and overall cognitive decline over time. And while this symptom can make itself hard to diagnose early, scientists are beginning to better understand that there are other signs the onset of the disease has begun. In fact, one study has found that not being able to smell certain scents could be a sign that someone is at high risk of Alzheimer's disease. Read on to see which aromas could soon be used as a test for the neurological condition.
Public Healtheatthis.com

7 Signs You Have Long COVID and Don't Know It

It's been a year-and-a-half since COVID-19 started wreaking havoc on the world, and while the infection rate continues to drop, there are still many people experiencing the after-effects of the devastating virus. Now, a new major study involving the health insurance records of nearly two million people in the United States who tested positive for the virus last year, has found 23 percent sought medical treatment for new conditions at least 30 days post infection. According to their findings, long COVID impacted men and women of all ages—including children—and even people who didn't realize they had the virus in the first place. Long COVID hit almost half of patients who were hospitalized, 27 percent of people who experienced mild or moderate symptoms, and 19 percent who were asymptomatic. Are you a long hauler and not even know it? Read on for the most common manifestations of long COVID—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsHealthline

What Should I Know about Parkinson’s Medications?

1. Carbidopa-Levodopa (Sinemet) Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurologic disorder that leads to changes in movement and coordination. Caused by deterioration of the brain cells that make a neurotransmitter called dopamine, Parkinson’s is usually treated first by replacing dopamine. Parkinson’s comes with a number of other symptoms too, so there is no one medication that can treat this condition.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Stop Dementia

Developing Alzheimer's is one of the worst fears for many people, but there is still a lot we don't know about what causes dementia. We know there are risk factors, both genetic and environmental, but the question is: Can we prevent it? While we don't have set-in-stone answers to these questions just yet, the thinking around dementia prevention has changed significantly in the last 15 years. Scientists used to think it couldn't be prevented, but the evidence is mounting that many lifestyle factors really do contribute to whether someone gets Alzheimer's, and that these can be much more influential than any genetic risk.
Diseases & Treatmentsverywellmind.com

Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurological condition that affects the part of the brain that controls movement. As a result, symptoms of Parkinson’s include tremors, muscle stiffness, and difficulty with balance, movement, and coordination. Over time, you may have trouble walking and talking. Loved ones like family and friends are often...
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This While Eating, It May Be an Early Sign of ALS

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurological disease that affects voluntary muscle movement. As motor neurons die in ALS patients, they stop sending messages to the muscles, until they begin to weaken, twitch, and atrophy over time. This means that ALS patients tend to suffer from severe difficulty with everyday tasks such as walking, talking, and eating, just to name a few.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Parkinson's, According to Doctors

Of the many diseases lurking around the corners of our lives, Parkinson's is a scary one because it's not extremely well known to laymen how you get it. Is it bad habits? Poor living? It seemed to strike notable people like Michael J. Fox out of nowhere. What's the #1 cause of Parkinson's? We reached out to James Beck, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President of the Parkinson's Foundation, to ask what's the #1 cause of Parkinson's. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & Treatmentsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Watch for early Alzheimer's warning signs

Alzheimer's is a disease that affects many families. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 50 million people across the world are living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. In the United States alone, more than 6 million individuals have been diagnosed. Watching a loved one lose their memory is incredibly...