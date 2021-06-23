Notre Dame Football: 4 biggest concerns against FSU in the opener right now
The Notre Dame Football program kicks off its 2021 season against Florida State, and here are the four biggest concerns entering the summer. We have already discussed how important it is for the Notre Dame Football team to get off to a fast start to the 2021 season. In Week 1, they will go on the road to take on the Florida State Seminoles, a program that has been down as of late but is certainly prideful enough to make this a game.